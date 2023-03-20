Derek Jeter, Negro League legends joined by home run record-holders in latest MLB The Show 23 trailer

New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter has some big-time company when it comes to legends joining MLB The Show 23’s Diamond Dynasty mode.

A new trailer highlighting just some of the legends who are getting their own cards in the online collectible mode really brought the fire, including some of the biggest and best names to ever play in the show.

MLB The Show 23’s partnership with the Negro Leagues is on full display in the trailer, touting legends such as Satchel Paige, Buck O’Neil, Andrew Foster, John Donaldson, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, and Martin Dihigo.

The biggest legends, saved for the end of the trailer, are from Jeter’s era, though. And it’s none other than the home run record-chasing duo of Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. If these are 1998 versions of the sluggers, you can bet their Power-hitting ratings will be well over 100.

The trailer is also sprinkled with some other recent MLB stars like Ian Kinsler, Carlos Pena, Matt Cain, Jake Peavy, and Chili Davis. The Diamond Dynasty content will be flowing all throughout the year, but this is obviously a solid start for cards that players can chase through pack openings or buy and sell in the in-game marketplace.

MLB The Show 23 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 28, with early access for special editions of the game beginning this Friday, March 24.