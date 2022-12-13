Deleted The Last of Us show impressions promise an absorbing experience

The first reactions to HBO’s The Last of Us show briefly appeared online yesterday and it was described as an exhilarating experience.

The impressions came from Roxana Hadadi, a journalist from Vulture TV who tweeted her thoughts on the show yesterday. The first tweet is already deleted, but it reportedly said that “it took five minutes for The Last of Us to win me over entirely,” according to VGC.

The following tweet adds that the show has some Blade II vibes. “Extremely strong BLADE II energy. I am cackling with delight and overcome with emotional turbulence,” Hadadi added.

Hadadi’s impressions of the show are the first ones to appear online. But with it being more than a month away from release, certain journalists may not be allowed to talk about it publicly yet. The Last of Us TV series premieres on Jan. 15. The second trailer dropped on Dec. 3 and it introduced the main protagonists, Ellie and Joel, to TV audiences.

In the trailer, it is revealed that Ellie didn’t turn into an infected despite being bitten by one, which is one of the main story elements in the first game in the series. As a result, she and Joel embark on a journey west to find a Fireflies outpost. The trailer released earlier this month shows different shots and characters from this adventure that they both meet along the way.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the show as Joel and Ellie, respectively. HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated TV series of next year, with fans of the series eagerly waiting to see the story transformed for TV.