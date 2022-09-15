Deathloop coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass next week

The hit game is making its way to the subscription.

Those of you who have been waiting for Deathloop to become a part of Xbox Game Pass mustn’t wait any longer since the game will be available on both the console and PC next week.

A few announcements were made during Microsoft’s Tokyo Game Show 2022, including Deathloop. The company revealed that the production will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday, Sept./ 20. A bunch of new content will be added to the game.

Microsoft pleased the fans of the title, announcing free Golden Loop updates on every platform. In the update, players will receive a new weapon as well as upgrades. Besides that, fresh enemies will be added to the game, as well as an extended ending. Cross-platform matchmaking is also expected to be launched with the update.

Deathloop has been a hit since it was released on Sept. 14, 2021. The first-person shooter was developed by Arkane Lyon and published by Bethesda Softworks, which belongs to Microsoft.

The game was critically acclaimed, with critics and players praising its creative combination of stealth, guns, parkour, attack skills, and more. The PC version has an 87 Metascore on Metacritic out of 25 critic reviews, while players rated it 5.3. Similar notes were given to the PlayStation 5 version, which recorded an 88 Metascore (out of 109 reviews) and 6.5 user score.