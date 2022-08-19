Death Stranding might be coming to PC Game Pass today

Following the first tease for a possible Death Stranding debut for the Xbox PC Game Pass, an insider spoke about the game’s rumored arrival to the service.

Games journalist Tom Henderson tweeted the news of the game being announced as a title for PC Game Pass subscribers. Henderson pointed out that the “official announcement” will take place today, but did not specify what time of the day will it happen.

Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass.



The official announcement is tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QVkuaacNpF — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2022

This follows the tease by the official Twitter account of the PC Game Pass, wherein it changed its profile picture into a landscape shot, which fans recognized as something that can be seen in Death Stranding. Xbox was quiet about the picture, but some comparisons were done that further supported the fans’ theory that it was indeed a shot from the game.

Death Stranding’s publisher is Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is Xbox’s main rival. Though some games made by a PlayStation studio already became available in the PC Game Pass, such as MLB The Show 22 by Sony San Diego.

Death Stranding’s story revolves around a space porter named Sam Porter Bridges who is tasked to deliver supply cargo to several isolated cities.

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding,” the game’s official description reads. “With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.”