Deadpool 2 actress to feature in Hideo Kojima’s mystery new game

The man and the genius Hideo Kojima has always had style when it comes to teasing collaborations, features, and upcoming games. Today, Kojima, best known for his work on Metal Gear, shared a tweet hinting that Shioli Kutsuna will collaborate with Kojima Productions on its upcoming game.

Shioli Kutsuna is a 29-year-old Japanese-Australian actress best known for her depiction of Yukio in Deadpool 2. According to Kojima’s tweet that features an image of the actress followed by the description “Where am I?” the actress will probably make an appearance in one form or the other in the upcoming game by Kojima Productions.

A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME x SHIOLI KUTSUNA. pic.twitter.com/RioRXZkuEK — 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) November 2, 2022

Bear in mind this is not the first teaser about the potential collaborations since Kojima published a tweet in a similar vein on Oct. 7, again featuring an image of an actress followed by the text “Who am I?”

Although the game is still a big mystery to the wider audiences and we still have to hear what exactly awaits us with this unannounced game, Destructoid presumes the game will be a follow-up to his studio’s 2019 release, Death Stranding. Hopefully, Kojima himself will reveal at least some details at the Game Awards that will take place on Dec. 9.