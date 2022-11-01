Deadpool 2 actress hired for unnamed Hideo Kojima game

Kojima Productions has confirmed that Japanese-Australian actress Shioli Kutsuna, best known for her role as Yukio in Deadpool 2, has joined the studio’s upcoming game.

Starting her acting career at 14, Kutsuna has made appearances in projects such as Deadpool 2, The Outsider, Murder Mystery, and more. Kutsuna joins fellow actress Elle Fanning, who was also recently announced as taking part in the unnamed project.

Kutsuna’s involvement in Kojima Production’s latest and mysterious project was confirmed on the company’s website. In a similar fashion to Fanning’s announcement, ominous text flashes and fans over the actress’ headshot. The text “Who am I?” and “Where am I?” overlays Kutsuna’s image, while “How come?” appears on an all-black screen.

Screengrab via Kojima Productions

The strange questions appear to be the only through line Kojima Productions has given fans to hint at the upcoming project. The wording itself was previously seen at the PAX Australia Gaming convention and later re-iterated by Hideo Kojima himself.

Kojima is known for his eclectic and eccentric demeanor, with this project seemingly being no different. For the actual substance of what this new project could be, fans and potential players have been left grasping for straws. There has been heavy speculation that this new title could be a successor to Death Stranding since actor Norman Reedus recently followed Fanning on Instagram, though there has been no confirmation of this.

While fans are no closer to cracking what Kojima Productions’ next possible game could be, the masses can at least be satiated knowing that Kutsuna is confirmed to be taking part in the game.