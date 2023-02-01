Dead Space (2023) is a remake of EA’s 2008 cult classic survival horror of the same name. This new iteration of the beloved third-person shooter is an almost one-to-one recreation of the original title, though with several additions to the story and gameplay mechanics.
While the hostile necromorphs are the most pressing threat aboard the Ishimura, resource management is the greatest challenge while playing Dead Space. Given that every weapon is simply a repurposed engineering tool, ammunition for Isaac’s array of makeshift weapons can be hard to come by, especially if players are running through the game on Hard or Impossible difficulty.
Throughout the Ishimura are several locked doors which require overrides to access, which lead to rooms filled with resources. These rooms are undoubtedly the most plentiful locations for much-needed materials, such as health, ammunition, upgrades, and more. If you are looking to stock up on Dead Space (2023), here’s what you need to do.
Where to find every Master Override in the Dead Space (2023) remake
In Dead Space (2023), there are eight total locked crates and locations which require a Master Override to access. A large majority of these locations are available before Chapter 11, giving players a means to stock up on ammunition before the climactic fight of the game. These are all five locations and instructions on how to access the locked areas.
|Location
|Details
|Engineering
|Players should go to the Preparation Room on the fourth floor and travel to the Calibration Room. Beside the door will be a bench with the Master Override crate, which holds a Ripper upgrade.
|Bridge
|Travel to the Main Atrium on the Bridge and go up the elevator to the Water Purification room. Here, you should run into a door you can unlock with the Master Override, containing two ammunition types, a power node, and upgrade for the Pulse Rifle.
|Mining Tram
|This door is found in the Tool Storage in the Mining Deck area. Use Kinesis to clear away crates in order to unlock the door. Behind this door will contain several Med Packs as well as a Diffraction Module, upgrading the Contact Beam.
|Cargo Bay
|Players should venture to the Cargo Bay, near the Hangar-Cargo-Tram control found on the first floor. This chest will give players an upgrade to the Force Gun and a Suspension Module.
|Hyrdroponics Tram
|This chest can be found in the Central Hub, located in the Hydroponics Hallway. Players who find this crate will add a Precision Lasers upgrade for their Line Gun.
|Executive Quarters
|Players will need to travel to the Crew Quarters on the third floor. The chest on this level will contian a Gold Semiconductor, which players can sell for Credits for any number of potential uses.
|Deluxe Quarters
|Travel to the third floor in the Deluxe Quarters and find the next Master Override crate in this room. Unlike other Master Override locations, players will need to reattach a nearby battery to the socket. This battery is easily found in the quiet bunks close by.
|Aegis VII
|This late-game Master Override location is found in Chapter 12, near the Transfer Junction Area. Players will gain three power nodes to help upgrade Isaac before the game’s final confrontation.