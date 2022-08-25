Dead Island 2 will have more tactical combat over original

The late 2000s to mid-2010s were filled with an endless stream of new zombie TV shows and video games capitalizing on the trend. Unfortunately, a lot of those games back then relied on similar mechanics for combat that largely involved mashing the same buttons over and over. In Dead Island 2, Dambuster Studios is looking to improve on that and other systems.

In an interview with Dot Esports, narrative designer Ayesha Kahn and developer Dan Evans discussed how they wanted to improve on the past game. “When I played the first Dead Island, it’s great fun, but you know, occasionally you do just feel like you’re mashing and attacking,” Evans said, referring to the fact that players could often just spam the melee attack button and be fine.

“And like, we wanted to make the combat have a lot of depth basically, and a lot more things that can interact. Make it really tactical,” Evans said. Players can see this interactivity in the gameplay trailer that was shown at Gamescom ONL. A few different clips in the trailer show the player knocking a transformer onto a cop car and electrifying the ground and a zombie around them.

There’s another clip of the player kicking a zombie through a glass skylight and a trail of oil that’s lit up under a horde of the undead. A clip of a wall crumbling potentially points to another way that players will be able to take out the undead.

It certainly looks like Dead Island 2 is evolving on what the first game accomplished, while also reinventing the combat and interactivity of the world.

Dead Island 2 is expected to launch on Feb. 3, 2023.