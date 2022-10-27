Dead Cells is getting a new character addition—and fans are going to dig it

Dead Cells is getting a new character added into the PC version of the game, and fans are really going to dig this new addition from Shovel Knight. The blue shovel-wielding knight is coming in the next free update.

In a crossover that many have been waiting for, shovel justice is coming to Dead Cells in the form of Shovel Knight in all of his glory. Fans got a glimpse of him in action when the character crossover was announced on Twitter.

Yep, you guessed it, #shovelknight will be spinning into Dead Cells with the King Scepter in our next free update, thanks to @YachtClubGames! You're gonna dig it 🥁 #deadcells pic.twitter.com/R8OA2SON0Z — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) October 27, 2022

Shovel Knight has appeared in quite a few games since the original launched in 2014, and its popularity hasn’t really wavered since then, partially due to the many crossovers it’s had. Shovel Knight has shown up in games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Yooka-Laylee, For Honor, and more. Dead Cells is the latest in the never-ending possibility of games that the blue hero will show up in.

Dead Cells is also no stranger to adding characters from other franchises into its game as guests. The game has had additions from Hyperlight Drifter, Hollow Knight, and more in the past. The game is consistently getting updates, which is much appreciated by fans since it has more than 98,000 reviews and has overwhelmingly positive feedback since it released in 2018.

Recently, Dead Cells got a new Boss Rush mode on consoles, which adds a new layer of challenge by facing players against bosses one after the other. The scale of the bosses gets more difficult each time and will pit players against three or five different bosses back-to-back.

There is no set date for when the free update is coming, so fans will have to keep their eyes out on Twitter for when they can expect shovel justice to be brought to Dead Cells. There is also no news on when the update will come to other platforms.