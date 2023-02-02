DC’s unified movie plan has left game devs and voice actors alike quite concerned

The DC universe, much like its Marvel counterpart, spans every medium available today including movies, TV, video games, and comic books. In the past, this has meant characters have been portrayed by a number of different actors depending on whether it be voice or physical talent that was needed on-screen.

However, staffing news from James Gunn may change this trend in his era.

As covered by VGC, a recent announcement from James Gunn during a presentation about the future of DC, he discussed a number of upcoming projects. During this event, he also stated it was his plan that “characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works in one story.”

Many have taken this to mean Gunn wants the same actors to play the characters whether it be in animated or physical mediums.

Eurogamer reports projects done with other voice actors or physical actors will be referred to as “DC Elseworlds,” meant to signify they are non-canon in the DC Universe. One example of this is the Joker movies from Todd Phillips and the animated Teen Titans shows. While uncertain, it’s likely the new Suicide Squad game will be the same.

Gunn’s decision to use the same actors for voice and physical roles has been criticized by a wide number of professionals in the video gaming and animation industry alike. For instance, Naughty Dog’s senior character artist, and former Arkham developer, Del Walker points out the intense workload that voice actors take on, and you’re unlikely to get that from someone like Robert Pattinson without paying a hefty sum.

These writers and voice actors do 100 versions of everything. They are in the booth doing 600 lines of dialogue just to end up with 20 of the best in the game.

You think you're going to get Robert Pattinson to outwork a VA actor? And for a budget that makes sense?



Good luck. — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) January 31, 2023

While certainly not impossible for a company with as much money as DC, it would likely be a scheduling nightmare that would require actors to commit to nothing else during their time in those roles.

Not only would that be exhausting for actors, it would also mean we would likely lose iconic voices for DC characters like Tara Strong’s Harley Quinn or Mark Hamill’s Joker.

The community seems split on the idea, with some saying it would keep us from getting quality animated shows from DC like in the past. Others have stated they’re okay with the approach as long as it doesn’t put fan-favorite voice actors out of work. Instead, they want to see them given their own stories inside Elseworlds.

With James Gunn being given basically complete creative control of the future of the DC universe, it’s likely he’ll move forward with this controversial DC plan.

We’ll have to wait and see how this affects the actors and the roles they receive.