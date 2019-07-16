Dates and locations for the 2019/20 Pokémon Regional Championships have been revealed

The Pokémon Company has just released the dates for next season’s Pokémon Regional Championships, which will allow trainers compete for a spot in the 2020 World Championship finals.

By taking part in the events, players earn points for a chance to take part in Worlds for both TCG and VGC portions of the event. The list revealed today includes venues for North America and Europe and more spots and venues in locations like Oceania will be released at a later date.

Next year’s VGC format will still use the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon games as the flagship title while VGC’s 2020 ruleset and useable cards have also already been revealed.

North America

Sept. 28–29 – Atlantic City Convention Center – One Convention Blvd – Atlantic City, NJ – (Standard TCG Format)

Oct. 11–13 – Knoxville Convention Center – 701 Henley St. – Knoxville, TN – (Standard TCG Format)

Nov. 2–3 – Greater Richmond Convention Center – 403 N 3rd St. – Richmond, VA – (Expanded TCG Format)

Nov. 8–10 – Oregon Convention Center – 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd – Portland, OR – (Expanded TCG Format)

Dec. 7–8 – San Diego Convention Center – 111 W Harbor Dr. – San Diego, CA – (Standard TCG Format)

Jan. 17–19- Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport – 2334 N International Pkwy – Dallas, TX – (Expanded TCG Format)

Feb. 28–Mar. 1 – Gateway Center – 1 Gateway Dr. – Collinsville, IL – (Expanded TCG Format)

Mar. 13–15 – The International Centre – 6900 Airport Rd. – Mississauga, Ontario, CA – (Standard TCG Format)

Mar. 20–22 – Charlotte Convention Center – 501 S College St. – Charlotte, NC – (Expanded TCG Format)

Apr. 4–5 – Salt Palace Convention Center – 100 S West Temple – Salt Lake City, UT – (Expanded TCG Format)

May 9–10 – Albany Capital Center – 55 Eagle St. – Albany, NY – (Standard TCG Format)

May 22–24 – Santa Clara Convention Center – 5001 Great America Pkwy – Santa Clara, CA – (Standard TCG Format)

May 22–24 – Grand Wayne Convention Center – 120 W Jefferson Blvd – Fort Wayne, IN – (Standard TCG Format)

June 5–7 – Wisconsin Center – 555 W Wells St. – Milwaukee, WI – (Standard TCG Format)

Europe