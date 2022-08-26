Creators of Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts set to launch ‘Double Kickstarter’ to fund spiritual successors

The two teams are combining their efforts to revisit their original projects.

Two classic PlayStation RPGs are poised to make a comeback in the form of new spiritual successors. Key creators behind both the Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts series are preparing to launch an “unprecedented Double Kickstarter campaign” on Aug. 29.

This campaign will encompass two teams working together under the newly created Image via Wild Bunch Productions to create two large-scale JRPGs inspired by the original Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts series, Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood, respectively.

Armed Fantasia will be a story about a group of Pathfinders and their “trusted ARMs” as they race, leap, solve puzzles, and feel the momentum of crossing the land, sea, and air of a Westernpunk wilderness in high-speed vehicles. The project is led by Wild Arms series creator Akifumi Kaneko along with series veterans Tomomi Sasaki, Michiko Naruke, Noriyasu Uematsu, and Elements Garden.

Penny Blood will be a dark return to the shadows, with a horrific gothic tale set in the 1920s about an investigator “who embarks on a dark international probe through the iconic Roaring Twenties, amassing allies and confronting trauma in a world twisted by cosmic horror, malice and mayhem.” Shadow Hearts series creator Matsuzo Machida is returning to lead this new project with character design by Miyako Kato and music by returning composer Yoshitaka Hirota and former Capcom composer Akari Kaida.

“This is my second chance,” Machida said. “Chances to make another game like this are rare, so please give me your support.”

Both teams will work together to bring these new spiritual successors to life via the shared Kickstarter campaign with a mutual minimum goal of $750,000 that will fund both projects. And along with being a unique Double Kickstarter idea, the team is implementing a Combo Meter that will dynamically impact stretch goals.

Pledges for one game will go toward that game’s specific stretch goal meter, unlocking new content similar to a regular Kickstarter. But it will contribute to a shared Combo Meter that will support the other game, too. Exclusive Combo Meter content will also be added at key milestones.

There will be a community game element to the Kickstarter too, which will see one hero from either game facing off against a monster each week. This campaign will set five different social media-based goals that relate to an attack, special move, or block—which, when met, will work toward defeating the monster, clear community stretch goals, and upgrade the rewards chosen during pledges.

The Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood Double Kickstarter will go live at 11am CT on Aug. 29, with a shared minimum goal of $750,000 to get both games made.