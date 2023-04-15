Creator Clash 2: Scores, fights, and live results

The Creator Clash is back and bigger than ever for a second round of online personalities beating the pulp out of one another this evening in Tampa, Florida. Upping the ante from last time around, this card has 12 fights on it filled with notable influencers.

Popular YouTuber iDubbz will once again headline the event, and he will take on Alex Wassabi in a 168-pound bout at the end of the evening. Fights will begin at 5:00pm CT, with coverage starting at 4:00pm. It will almost surely take a little while to get through the extensive number of fights on the card, but with names that hit harder than punches can, it’s certainly worth the watch.

Anyone interested in watching the pay-per-view event can purchase a ticket at the official Creator Clash website. The digital ticket costs $34.99.

Creator Clash 2 features even more participants than its predecessor, which had nine fights, and this time, the fights will include some of the standouts from Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship. Along with YouTuber Myth having a fight on the card, Andrea Botez is looking to prove she can do more than just beat up on a chess pro during a bout of her own. Here are all of the matches set for Creator Clash 2:

Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave

Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina

Dad vs. AB (from the H3 Podcast)

Leonhart vs. Crankgameplays

Mika vs. Alanah Pearce

Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson

Myth vs. Hundar

Haley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray

William Haynes vs. Chris Ray Gun

Michelle Khare vs. Andrea Botez

John Randall Hennigan vs. Harley Morenstein

Alex Wassabi vs. Idubbz

This piece will be updated throughout the evening to include scores and results from fights as they become available.