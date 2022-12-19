Crash Bandicoot’s most recent mobile game is set to hit a final hurdle in early 2023

The Crash Bandicoot mobile game, known as Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, will be shutting down next year, Candy Crush developer King announced today.

Twitter user Abdul posted a screengrab of the message from the developers’ official Discord channel. It was announced that the services for On The Run will be terminated on Feb. 16, 2023. The servers for the game will be taken down on the same day and players may no longer access the game.

Welp, the email was kinda pointless. Crash on the Run will be shut down on Feb 16, 2023, making it not even lasting 2 years. Again, the game had so much potential. It’s just at its core, it’s lackluster & not a lot going for it. Don’t make a game focused on time & monetization. https://t.co/URxkyXz41k pic.twitter.com/jgAbX33EYS — Abdul (@AbdulTheArabGuy) December 19, 2022

“It has meant so much to bring your favorite Crash characters to life and we’ve sincerely loved making this game,” King said in a statement. “Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games.”

As of today, all in-app purchases are now turned off. All purchases, especially involving purple crystals, made before Feb. 16 can be used in the game until it shuts down. On The Run was released in 2021 for both Android and iOS devices. It is an endless runner game where players can use the characters from the established Crash Bandicoot universe.

“Join Crash Bandicoot and his sister Coco on a mission to save the multiverse,” the game’s official description reads. “Think fast to keep Crash and Coco running, jumping, spinning and smashing in lanes loaded with obstacles. Speed through mysterious lands, defeating the henchmen of Doctor Neo Cortex.”

This follows the news revealed at The Game Awards earlier this month that a new Crash Bandicoot game, known as Crash Team Rumble, will be released for consoles.