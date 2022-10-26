Colonization is fun again as Victoria 3 shoots to the top spot on Steam in less than a day

Victoria 3 is the third game in the grand strategy series that allows players to run their own society and do with it as they please. Through deep economic and diplomatic systems, players can fully control their country’s direction. While the games have been going for a while, it still surprised some players when it reached the top spot on Steam’s Top Sellers list in less than 24 hours.

According to the Steam desktop application at 9 am on Oct. 26, Victoria 3 was sitting at the top of the Top Sellers list. This means that it’s currently outselling games like the newly released Modern Warfare 2, Destiny 2, and even Valve’s own Steam Deck. This is a big achievement for the developer, Paradox Development Studio.

Screengrab via Paradox Development Studio

This may not come as a surprise to the developers, who describe the game as “one of the most anticipated games in Paradox’s history,” on its store page. They may not be wrong, as it seems that Victoria II has been growing in popularity over the last few years, according to SteamDB. This could translate into more fans being excited about the sequel.

According to reviews posted, some of the players enjoy the storytelling the game creates on its own naturally. There are also those who don’t enjoy the game, with one user commenting that it is “Wide as an ocean, deep as a puddle.” The reviews are currently sitting at Mostly Positive but may improve as more players play it and leave reviews.

Regardless, reaching the top spot on Steam’s Top Sellers list is a feat at any time, but in less than 24 hours since its release is quite impressive.