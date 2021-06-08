Clans have returned to Smite

It’s time to get the gang back together in Smite. Hi-Rez has announced the return of a feature every team game needs: clans.

Similar to the function of a clan-like feature in any game, Smite’s clan system allowed friends to fly under the same tag, displaying their friendship for all to see. As a matter of fact, Smite’s clan system went above and beyond most, featuring an in-game store tied directly to playing with your clan.

After much anticipation, Clans are returning!



With this morning's down time, we brought back our Clans system, but with a couple adjustments. Please make sure to check out the blog below to get familiar with our current Clans system!



But Smite’s clan system was riddled with technical issues and had to be taken offline for an extended period of time. Now, however, Hi-Rez has reintroduced a trimmed-down version of the clan system with plans to bring it back to some semblance of full power in the future.

This new version of clans will only feature the most basic functions of the system. In the patch notes, Hi-Rez said the reasoning for this is so it can monitor the system closely and continue to improve it. Hi-Rez also made sure to mention that it’s striving to permanently return clans to the game eventually, but it may be disabled again if necessary.

The first thing you’ll notice about clans now is that you’ve probably been removed from yours. All players besides those who were in the leader role of a clan were removed. That means you and your buddies will need to get everyone fresh invites to your clan.

Additionally, the member cap for clans has been reduced from 1,000 to 300. You’ll also see no clan level or Honor point system, nor will you see the clan store or chat. It seems like the primary function that clans will be providing at this point is the ability to fly under the same banner as your friends. But that’s the point of clans in the first place, after all. The rest is just fluff.

You can check out everything Hi-Rez had to say about clans in the official patch notes.