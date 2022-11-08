CDPR fixes collisions and FPS drops, adds umbrellas in latest Cyberpunk patch

CD Projekt Red isn’t letting up on the resurgence of its triple-A release Cyberpunk 2077, building on the game’s return to prominence with a new patch in 1.61 that addresses a number of various concerns.

A handful of positive visual changes are included in the latest patch, such as fixes to “multiple instances of missing collisions that could result with player falling off the map,” as well as an “issue where cars could glitch after bumping into them.” A handful of other clipping and displaced object issues have also been fixed. In addition, umbrellas have been added to the NPCs that walk around Night City, and players should now see “various colors and shapes” of umbrellas used on rainy days.

Some gameplay fixes and improvements have been made as well. A couple of notorious exploits have been fixed, including the one where someone could put a corpse in a container, leave, and then come back to earn infinite money, and the exploit where firing certain weapons could negate fall damage. Players also can no longer use consumables during fistfights, but they can now craft the Legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver. Explosive damage has also been fixed.

A couple of PC-specific bugs have been fixed too, most notably the FPS drops when exiting menus and the game crashes that occur when upgrading an item into a higher tier rarity.

The patch notes for 1.61 also include over a dozen different fixes to issues that occur in various quests and open-world activities, in addition to other bug fixes and improvements. The full list of notes can be read here.

Cyperpunk 2077 has seen a huge player resurgence over the past couple of months, brought on by numerous game updates and additions, as well as the success of the critically acclaimed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Netflix series. The game just cracked the top 10 most-played Steam games list for October 2022.