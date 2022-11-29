CD Projekt Red planning a ‘modern reimagining’ for open-world Witcher 1 remake

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the best-selling Witcher game in the franchise to date. While fans of the franchise can’t stop talking about the next-gen update that Wild Hunt is going to get, another seemingly major update is flying under the radar. The often-maligned first game in the series, The Witcher, is getting an open-world remake in what CD Projekt Red is calling a “story-driven, single-player modern reimagining” of the game.

So far, all we had to go on regarding the Witcher series was the next-gen update of Wild Hunt. With this new information today comes new speculations, especially what the implications of getting a modern open-world game will be. Even though a lot of modern fans aren’t impressed by the clunkiness of the first Witcher game, you will not find many players disagreeing with the fact that the game had an amazing storyline, with the overarching plot of Geralt’s amnesia throughout the game.

Image via CD Projekt Red

During a recent investor call, CD Projekt Red’s joint CEO Adam Kiciński mentioned that the remake’s development would be led by Fool’s Theory, which is the same Polish game development studio that previously included the staff that worked on the original Witcher game. This brings an air of familiarity to the development project and fans are excited for more news to come.

As far as release dates go, CD Projekt Red does not have anything concrete on the horizon. Given that the company is currently focused on the release of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 expansion titled Phantom Liberty, it seems like we will have to wait a bit longer for any news of the Witcher remake.