Capcom confirms Tokyo Game Show 2022 line-up includes Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Exoprimal, and more

Two Capcom presentations will take place at the event.

With the annual Tokyo Games Show taking place next month, Capcom has unveiled its presentation line-up for the showcase.

The company’s presentation will last for 50 minutes and will be comprised of showcases and updates from some of Capcom’s mainline games, such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Capcom’s slot is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 9am CT, while a separate presentation dedicated to Street Fighter 6 will also take place on Sept. 16 at 10am CT.

Some of the news Capcom will share in the presentations includes a new trailer for Street Fighter 6, Title Update two news for Sunbreak, new information about the Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village, some character and Exosuit updates for Exoprimal, and some possible additional features for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be held on-site from Set. 15 to 18 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan. This year’s theme is “Nothing Stops Gaming,” which is the event’s comeback after being a virtual event in the last three years.

“Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days,” the event organizers said. “Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever—this year’s theme implies such strong determination.”

You can visit the event’s official website to know more.