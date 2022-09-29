Can’t-miss discount gives Need for Speed Heat’s player count a much-needed dose of octane

Almost three years after its release, Need for Speed Heat’s player count on Steam heated up today after the game received a massive sale on the digital gaming platform.

The game’s original price tag was listed at around $60 to $70. But as soon as the sale went live, players can now get Heat for as low as $3.50, establishing a significant 95 percent drop on its original price. This quickly affected the game’s performance on Steam in terms of player count, listing its highest peak player count in history.

Heat recorded a peak player count of over 36,000 today, according to Steam Charts. Before the sale, the game had around 1,000 to 3,900 peak players in every month of 2022. The other editions of the game also received discounts, ranging from 51 to 70 percent off. Need for Speed Heat is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

“Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed™ Heat, a white-knuckle street racer, where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set,” the game’s official description reads.

This follows a report by gaming journalist and insider Tom Henderson that EA and Criterion are set to unveil the newest possible addition to the Need for Speed franchise, currently known as Need for Speed Unbound.

Henderson said the announcement for the game should take place in the next couple of weeks. Need for Speed Unbound is rumored to be set in a fictional city inspired by the real city of Chicago.