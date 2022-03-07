Can you see who’s online on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch Online app has made an onslaught of various changes to the online user subscription.

The updated version of the app has allowed Switch players to enjoy a new and fresh version of the app. With the recent Version 2.0 update, many Nintendo Switch users have questions, and one of those is centered around being able to see if friends are online.

Can Nintendo Switch friends see when you are online?

Users can now see who is online on Switch and also see what they are playing on the Nintendo game console.

This can be done with people listed as “Best Friends” on their friends list. If a user’s name features a green circle next to their name, it means that they’re online and present, while a gray circle means they’re offline.

So the next time you want to play a riveting game of Mario Kart with your friend who’s busy, you can now see if they’re being truthful or lying to you.

This is all made possible through the Nintendo Switch Online app, where this change to see online friends was made in the Version 2.0 update. But this will only work if you and the other person are in the aforementioned “Best Friends” category. Regular friends on Nintendo Switch will not be able to see if you are online still.

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that offers online play. Those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be granted access to a slew of retro games.