Can you play the Dead Space (2023) remake on Steam Deck?

The Dead Space remake is inviting players back to the USG Ishimura with all the improvements that current-gen software can manage. The game is visually impressive, upping the horror from the first game considerably. With the game getting such positive reviews, many players are curious whether or not they’ll be able to play it on the Steam Deck.

With the Steam Deck becoming the hottest new handheld console last year, players want to play as many games as they can on the device. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not you can play the Dead Space (2023) remake on the Steam Deck.

Is Dead Space (2023) on the Steam Deck?

At time of writing, the Steam page for the remake doesn’t state whether or not it is supported on the Steam Deck. This doesn’t mean that players won’t be able to play the game on the device, just that Valve doesn’t have enough information to state whether or not the game is accessible. That being said, even if players can play it on the Steam Deck, it will likely be on the lower settings.

Even running the game on current consoles like the Xbox Series X|S will turn your device into a space heater over prolonged game sessions. It’s likely to have the same effect on the Steam Deck if it can run it, causing it to heat up in your hands while the fan does its best to prevent your handheld from melting.

After the game is released, the Steam page may be updated to reflect whether or not it is accessible on the Steam Deck. That’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Steam Deck is available on the Steam Deck.