Can you play Redfall on Nintendo Switch?

Redfall is an upcoming first-person shooter wherein players will liberate the fictional town of Redfall from hordes of Vampires and human cultists. Developed by Arkane Studios, the team behind other popular games such as Dishonored and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Redfall is set to release on May 2, 2023.

In the midst of Redfall’s development, Zenimax Media, parent company to both Bethesda and Arkane Studios, was purchased by Microsoft. While other games such as Deathloop were able to honor commitments to release on other platforms, namely the PlayStation 5, other titles were shifted to become Xbox and PC exclusives.

While the Nintendo Switch often does not receive many titles released to other consoles, the console has received adaptations of games tailored for the Switch several months after its initial release, as was the case for Hogwarts Legacy. For those curious about the possibility of Redfall releasing on the Nintendo Switch, this is everything that you need to know.

Related: All Redfall vampires types and abilities

Will Redfall be on Nintendo Switch?

No, Redfall will not release on the Nintendo Switch. The action horror game was never slated to release on the Nintendo Switch, and due to Microsoft’s exclusivity deal with ZeniMax Media, it is unlikely that Switch players will ever see an adaption for the Nintendo console.

Redfall is set to release on May 2, 2023, exclusively for Windows and Xbox Series X|S. Along with leaving out the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, Redfall will also cut out the previous generation Xbox console, the Xbox One. As this first-person shooter is tailored to the current generation Xbox console, many players may have to finally make the leap to the Xbox Series X|S if they want to play Redfall.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch players, the console often does not receive ports of popular releases, with Redfall being a recent example. Due to the console’s comparatively weaker hardware, many games need to be tailor-made for the Switch.