Can you play Marvel Snap with friends?

Though Second Dinner’s card game launched without social features, the ability to play the game with friends is coming soon and is specifically marked out on the development roadmap. For the time being, battling strangers on the ladder is your best option.

Right now, you can’t play Marvel Snap directly with friends, though nothing stops you from sharing the screen with buddies to share the gameplay experience. With a rudimentary ladder and not much else in play, it’s clear that the team at Second Dinner was looking to ship the core gameplay experience first, with everything else to come later. There’s a good reason for the game is in Early Access on PC: there are still many kinks to iron out in an otherwise excellent game, as the developers are also clearly aware.

The development roadmap for the game features a “Battle Mode” against friends alongside an unranked mode, Collector Tokens, a dedicated widescreen UI for PC players, and various in-game titles. These are all in the “in development” section, so they are likely quite far down the pipeline: other features, marked as “in concept,” are likely further away from release. These include new competitive game modes, guilds and social systems, various in-game events, an infinity rank leaderboard, collectible emotes and card emojis, plus mythic variants.