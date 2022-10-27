Callisto Protocol devs refuse to censor game in Japan

If you’ve seen the trailers of Callisto Protocol, you may have noticed how gruesome and brutal the game is. And because of this, the game is not releasing in Japan.

The developers of Callisto Protocol have been offered to censor the game for Japanese audiences, but they refused, saying that changing the content would be against the experience they want players to have.

Instead of changing the content to follow the censorship rules of CERO, the devs canceled the release of Callisto Protocol in the region. They also said they would refund all pre-orders made.

According to Dr. Serkan Toto, there are a lot of games that are being censored in Japan. The country was loose when it comes to game censorship until CERO was formed in 2002, which paved the way for them to become stricter by the year.

1) The Callisto Protocol's release is canceled in Japan.



Local ratings agency CERO did not like the level of violence in the game, and the developer refuses to comply with their demands.



Many people don't know a LOT of games are censored in Japan. https://t.co/SQaxkEu2Ar — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) October 27, 2022

Examples of games that were censored in Japan include Last of Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Uncharted 1, Witcher 3, and Grand Theft Auto 5. He also added that since these censorships also apply to local game developers, sometimes developers release a “gory” version, and these “gory” versions typically do better than the original release.

Serkan then signed off by saying if you really want the gore in your games, you might want to avoid the Japanese versions of such games as they are always censored.

This might be a wake-up call for CERO to revamp its rules.