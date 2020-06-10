Bungie begins Destiny 2 expansion stream with nearly 9 minutes of silence for George Floyd

“We need to do more than just talk about racism in America."

Bungie started its Destiny 2 expansion stream with an eight-minute and 45-second moment of silence dedicated to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The livestream gave information about the next Destiny expansion, Beyond the Light, which will launch on Sept. 22. The company made sure to leave plenty of time to use its platform in an attempt to spread information about the protests and where people can support good causes, though.

This company's employees including its CEO were out protesting. Their studio demographic is diverse and open. The Bungie Foundation has sewn its beliefs in the organisations it generously supports.



I said it before. I'll say it again. Content comes and goes. Their morals stick. pic.twitter.com/DAcsED7VMh — My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) (@MyNameIsByf) June 9, 2020

“This marks the time in which George Floyd was killed,” Bungie said. “We need to do more than just talk about racism in America. Sign up. Donate. Organize. Mobilize.”

Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, has sparked protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the United States and many other countries around the world.

Mad respect to @bungie. On top of using their platform to spread awareness, plenty of them are also out being a part of the Seattle protests.



Even @pparsons, the CEO. Take note other companies. pic.twitter.com/sCzp5DaJVi — Sam (Teawrex) (@TheTeawrex) June 9, 2020

Bungie has been among the most active game developers in supporting Black Lives Matter and causes directly associated with it. Notably, many of the company’s employees and even its CEO, Pete Parsons have been out on the streets of Seattle peacefully protesting with thousands of others.

Here is a photo of nonviolent protestors (including me) peacefully exercising their first amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/xsiz6jpOxo — pete parsons (@pparsons) June 7, 2020

Many other companies, like EA, Activision, and The Pokémon Company have donated to organizations and funds supporting the drive to end systemic racism or helped put a spotlight on police brutality. Hopefully, more will follow in their footsteps as the protests continue to run strong more than two weeks after Floyd’s murder.