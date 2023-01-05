Bungie and Sony are collaborating on ‘a number of unannounced projects’

Bungie’s creative lead recently teased fans about the studio’s unannounced projects following Sony’s acquisition of the Destiny creator last year.

Tom Farnsworth, who works as the creative lead at Bungie, tweeted yesterday about how the studio changed over the course of Destiny’s 11 years of existence. He also posted a picture of a shield with medals that represent the 25-plus content releases from the franchise.

This Shield is what 11 years at Bungie looks like. Each medal represents one of the 25+ Destiny releases we’ve shipped to millions of players. During that time we completely changed how we develop games and do business, moving from strictly boxed products to live service games. pic.twitter.com/XVab4UJmS1 — Tom Farnsworth (@tomfromtheweb) January 4, 2023

He then followed up by tweeting “And with the support of Sony we are working on a number of unannounced projects too.” Farnsworth did not give any clues about the projects. But Bungie mentioned in February 2021 that it plans to create and release at least one new game franchise by 2025.

“Bungie has appointed Jonny Ebbert (Chief Creative Officer) and Zach Russell (General Manager, Incubation) to build and drive the creative vision and foundation for Bungie’s future worlds alongside the next generation of leaders at Bungie, with plans to bring at least one new IP to market before 2025,” Bungie’s official website reads.

Last June, Sony bought Bungie for $3.6 billion. Its CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, said Sony’s move to buy Bungie was driven by a desire for PlayStation to be a multiplatform business.