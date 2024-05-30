BTD6 Promo and Redemption Codes (May 2024) – Updated

Monkey Money rules Bloons TD 6 since it’s a must-have resource for unlocking Powers, Heroes, Skins, and Monkey Knowledge Points. BTD6 Promo and Redemption codes are the perfect way to accumulate extra Monkey Money since there’s a constant rotation of codes.

Daily prizes and playing are the two main ways you can earn Monkey Money in BTD6. However, it’s almost impossible to say no to freebies, and you should always check for active BTD6 promo and codes to keep up with bonuses.

Updated May 29, 2024

All active BTD6 promo and redemption codes

The following promo and redemption codes are currently active, meaning you can use them to unlock rewards in BTD6.

Code Description NotACode Redeem to unlock 500 Monkey Money RosaliaRocks Redeem to unlock 250 Monkey Money and 3-0-0 Monkey Ace Insta Monkey

How to redeem promo codes in BTD6

Click on the Redeem Code button in the settings menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Copy-paste an active code and choose Redeem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem promo codes in BTD6, you need to use the redemption interface in the game or go to the dedicated gift code webpage of Ninja Kiwi. To do that:

Launch BTD6 and navigate to Settings.

Click on the Redeem Code button with a green gift box at the top left corner of your screen.

Enter an active BTD6 gift code and click on Redeem.

Once you redeem a code, you automatically receive the rewards. If you don’t have access to the in-game code redemption system, you can use Ninja Kiwi’s Gift Code website, which lets players log into their account and redeem codes.

Expired BTD6 promo and redemption codes

All BTD6 codes have an expiration date and the ones below no longer work due to expiring.

BTD6Summer2024 — Unlocks 500 Monkey Money, 0-0-0 Monkey Sub Insta Monkey

