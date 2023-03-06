Is Twitter down? ‘Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint’ error, explained

Twitter users are experiencing issues when accessing the social media platform’s content today.

One of the errors that are being encountered by users appears when trying to click on Twitter links. The error reads, “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information.” Ironically, the link included in the error also spits out the same error when some users attempt to access it.

Screengrab via Twitter

Other Twitter users have run into issues posting or viewing images, embedding tweets, or even accessing the website at all. Downdetector recently reported receiving numerous user reports starting at 10:53am CT, which typically indicates a widespread Twitter outage.

The Twitter API Status website does not reflect any problems, however. According to the site, every part of the platform is “operational” and there have been no reported incidents on the website in the past few weeks despite thousands of users reporting varying issues today.

Screengrab via Twitter

Considering many people are now unable to see any images or click on any links, there are quite a few Twitter users sarcastically asking Twitter owner Elon Musk if he has decided to paywall images and links behind Twitter Blue. Others are a tad more upset, claiming the outage is caused by Musk firing various developers and Twitter staff over the past few months.