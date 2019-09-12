Borderlands 3 ECHOcast: How to link your Twitch and Gearbox SHiFT accounts

Borderlands 3 will become available worldwide soon and there’s a chance for players to get free loot before they even play the game.

The Borderlands 3 ECHOcast is a Twitch extension that allows you to link your SHiFT and Twitch accounts for a seamless viewing experience. Now, you won’t have to shoot somebody in the face to get information about streamers’ builds.

Whether your favorite streamers are prancing around Pandora or Promethea, you can use the ECHOcast to browse their builds and weapons for future reference. Oh, and did we mention that you can get free loot?

Link Borderlands 3 SHiFT and Twitch

You can create a SHiFT account here and a Twitch account here. SHiFT accounts are also important for claiming Shift codes that will likely be sent out in a flurry by devs and personalities, so there’s really no reason not to have one. Unlike several Twitch item giveaways, this doesn’t require a Prime account, so don’t worry about the additional strain on your wallet.

Once you’ve signed into your SHiFT account, click the “Gaming Platforms” tab on the left. In the second row, you’ll find Twitch. Link them up.

After prompting you to sign in to your Twitch account, authorize the SHiFT website.

How do I get loot from Borderlands 3 streamers?

There are a few additional steps if you want the chance to grab free loot from Twitch streams.

Find one of your favorite Borderlands 3 streamers. Make sure you’re on fullscreen or theater view and that the channel has activated the ECHOcast extension. There should be a prompt for you to install the extension yourself.

The famous Borderlands vault logo will be on stream and you can toggle ECHOcast on or off.

Make sure it’s active when you’re watching. When the streamer opens a rare loot chest, a real-time event will activate. You’ll only have 30 seconds to opt-in, so make sure your trigger finger is ready.

If you win, you’ll get another 30 seconds to choose which item you want. After confirming, the item will be claimable from your in-game mailbox.

The loot will be scaled to your level in-game, so you can immediately bring it out for a spin.

In-game loot usually comes with mandatory gratuitous violence. Now, you’ll get the chance to score loot with comfort before engaging in some optional gratuitous violence.