Bethesda boss posts cryptic message that may have just spoiled Mass Effect 4’s plot

The beloved Mass Effect series could be back in action with potential hints being thrown around on Twitter.

The franchise had three stand-out titles in the series, with the next installment being a fantasy that fans have been dreaming of for years. The Bioware developers also made Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017, which has yet to receive a sequel.

Michael Gamble, the project director at Bioware, has only thrown gas on the blossoming fire with a potential Mass Effect 4 story hint on his Twitter account.

The video shows two galaxies, the Milky Way and Andromeda, colliding in a massive explosion that in reality would kill every single living thing on the planet. This collision is expected to happen “four to five billion” years away, but Mass Effect could bring it to our screens in a fraction of the time.

The next installment in the Mass Effect franchise could be centered around this catastrophe.

Fans got to see a glimpse of what’s to come in the form of the “Next Mass Effect” teaser trailer, however, there’s been lots of speculation as to what it could be about.

There’s not much chance that the next game could include more about General Shephard’s story, due to the outcome of the previous titles, which would leave a whole new plot for fans to enjoy in Mass Effect 4.