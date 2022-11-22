With Black Friday deals around every corner, there is no better place to find great deals on PC games than at the Steam Autumn Sale. The site-wide sale began on Nov. 22 and will last until Nov. 29, which makes it the perfect time to get stocked up before the holiday season.

The last time Steam had a large-scale sale like this was at the end of last month when Steam hosted a sale on all spooky-themed titles. This time around there is no genre limit to the sales with certain DLC packs being on sale and entire collections from developers going on sale as well. There is something for everyone during the Autumn Sale and it is the best time to check up on wishlist items as well.

Here are some of the best deals right now on Steam:

Best Steam Autumn Sale deals

Adventure

Red Dead Redemption 2: $19.79 (-67% off)

God of War: $37.49 (-25% off)

Little Nightmares 2: $9.89 (-67% off)

New World: $19.99 (-50% off)

Stray: $23.99 (-20% off)

Casual

Slim Rancher 2: $23.99 (-20% off)

Stardew Valley: $11.99 (-20% off)

Spider-Man Remastered: $44.99 (-25% off)

City Skylines: $8.99 (-70% off)

Tabletop Simulator: $9.99 (-50% off)

Puzzle

Inscryption: $11.99 (-40% off)

Escape Simulator: $11.24 (-25% off)

Unpacking: $13.99 (-30% off)

Ace Attorney Trilogy: $14.99 (-50% off)

Disco Elysium: $9.99 (-75% off)

Co-Op

Dead by Daylight: $7.99 (-60% off)

FIFA 23: $41.99 (-40% off)

Monster Hunter Rise: $19.99 (-50% off)

Sea of Thieves: $19.99 (-50% off)

Rust: $26.79 (-33% off)

Sci-Fi