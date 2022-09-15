A new year generally starts around September for NBA 2K when the franchise’s latest edition gets released. Getting to a 99 overall rating is the ultimate goal of many NBA 2K23 players and badges are also an important part of the improving process.
Badges help players deliver a better performance on the court since they increase the stats of their role. The most competitive players will aim to pick the best badges for their role since every ounce of improvement can affect the outcome of a match.
Shooters are generally the most incremental part of a basketball team. When driving into the rim is no longer an option, a sharpshooter can unlock your path to victory.
Here are the best shooting badges in NBA 2K23.
- Limitless Range
- Limitless Range increases a player’s three-point range effectively from deep.
- Blinders
- Blinders reduce the penalty that players take while attempting Jump Shots when a defender is closing out in their peripheral vision.
- Agent 3
- Agent 3 makes it easier to score three-pointers after pulling up off a dribble by improving a player’s ability to make pull-up or spin shots from three-point range.
- Deadeye
- Deadeye reduces the penalty from shot contests that players receive during Jump Shots with defenders closing out on them.
- Catch and Shoot
- Catch and Shoot increases a player’s ability for a short time to knock down threes after receiving a pass.
- Space Creator
- Space Creator increases a player’s ability to hit shots and cross up an opponent on step-back moves after creating space from the defender.