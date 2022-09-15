A new year generally starts around September for NBA 2K when the franchise’s latest edition gets released. Getting to a 99 overall rating is the ultimate goal of many NBA 2K23 players and badges are also an important part of the improving process.

Badges help players deliver a better performance on the court since they increase the stats of their role. The most competitive players will aim to pick the best badges for their role since every ounce of improvement can affect the outcome of a match.

Shooters are generally the most incremental part of a basketball team. When driving into the rim is no longer an option, a sharpshooter can unlock your path to victory.

Here are the best shooting badges in NBA 2K23.