Exoprimal players looking to support their teammates may be lured by the Witchdoctor exosuit, which benefits greatly from using the best modules.

While not able to deal massive damage to enemies, the Witchdoctor exosuit is a great choice in Exoprimal for players looking to help teammates by consistently healing them.

Witchdoctor lacks in a number of areas compared to the other exosuits in the game, and ranks bottom in our list of best exosuits, but remains a solid choice if you are focused on healing and not on enemy threats.

Given Witchdoctor’s weaknesses, equipping the best modules for Witchdoctor is vital to improve the viability of this support exosuit.

Best modules for Witchdoctor build in Exoprimal

Heal your way to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shock Therapy

Witchdoctor’s main attack is the Neuro Rod which, although inflicting minimal damage, has the great benefit of being able to paralyze foes if the damage is sustained for long enough.

The Shock Therapy module, therefore, is a must-have for any Witchdoctor player as it reduces the time it takes for enemies to be paralyzed, thus allowing you to capitalize on the crowd control effect quicker.

Given Witchdoctor has low health, being able to dive quickly in and out of battle to paralyze foes with the help of the Shock Therapy module is a huge boost.

Adrenaline Feed

The main lure of the Witchdoctor exosuit is quickly being able to heal your allies but the Adrenaline Feed provides an additional effect.

When using the Adrenaline Feed module, the short-range standard Feed ability not only heals and boosts the speed of your allies, but it also provides an attack boost—allowing you to directly help in the destruction of enemies.

Using the Adrenaline Feed allows Witchdoctor to combine brilliantly with high-damage exosuits on your team.

Quick Leap

With the low overall health of the Witchdoctor exosuit, and an inability to inflict significant damage upon enemies, having viable escape options is necessary.

The Quick Leap module enhances the Rescue Leap ability by reducing the cooldown time, improving the chance of you surviving if you get swarmed by enemies, though it has another use.

With the reduced cooldown, you can use the Rescue Leap to jump into battle, then paralyze enemies or provide a boost to teammates, before hitting the ability again to retreat.

Best general modules for Witchdoctor

Good choices bring great rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are yet to unlock any of the Witchdoctor exclusive modules listed above, then the following modules that are equipable by all exosuits in Exoprimal are solid alternatives.

Crisis

With low health, being able to escape whenever required when playing as Witchdoctor is vital and the Crisis module is a great solution, as it provides additional movement speed when at low health.

H-Xol Compression

Witchdoctor’s Overdrive ability fully restores all allied health, boost defense, and limits the movement of nearby enemies, and the H-Xol Compression module reduces the charge time for the Overdrive, meaning you can use this great ability more often.

Durability

With low damage output, Witchdoctor’s focus needs to be on healing allies and you can only do that if you are alive. Therefore, the Durability module is a decent choice as it increases maximum health.

