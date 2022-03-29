Best games included in the all-new PlayStation Plus subscription

Sony is set to overhaul the PlayStation Plus, its subscription service, in June 2022.

From that month onwards, PlayStation Plus will be merged with PlayStation Now and will be divided into three new tiers. Each tier will cost a different price and feature different content. The product will shift away from allowing users to download games each month to a monthly subscription service, like the Xbox Game Pass.

PlayStation Plus will have a catalog with over 700 games and Sony already revealed some major titles that will be available at launch. The list includes the epic action game God of War and Death Stranding, one of the latest games designed by legendary producer Hideo Kojima.

Other than those two titles, Sony also said that Mortal Kombat 11, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morale, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Returnal will be available at launch for those who sign up for PlayStation Plus in June.

These games are just a small part of what Sony is planning to offer in the new PlayStation Plus service. The first tier will be called PS Plus Essential and will cost $9.99 monthly, the second tier will be the Plus Extra and will cost $14.99 per month, and Plus Premium, the third and last tier, will be purchasable for $17.99 monthly.

The launch of the new PlayStation Plus will occur in June first in Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.