Battlefield 2042 players upset with lack of season 2 content, as found by data miners

Despite the launch of season one seeming to bring Battlefield 2042 back from the dead in terms of average player count, the embattled title doesn’t seem like it can count on a similar rebound for the beginning of season two. Recent data-mined information has come to light about the game’s second season and the Battlefield faithful are already calling out DICE and EA for skimping on content for the game.

The information comes from temporyal, a known data miner in the Battlefield community. While showing off some of the new content potentially coming to the game, players hung onto the fact that temporyal only mentioned one new map coming to Battlefield for season two.

To call 2042 a disappointment for players would be a huge understatement. The game was riddled with bugs upon release, the first season of new content was delayed more than half a year from when it was originally supposed to come out, and players went so far as to petition EA for refunds based on how disappointing the game was.

While the first season did draw back many players and many of the game’s biggest issues have been addressed in recent months, there were still players who criticized the lack of content released with season one. With season two appearing to follow the same exact formula with just one new map and only a couple of new weapons, players aren’t happy with the state of the game.

It probably doesn’t help that the data-mined information comes so close to Call of Duty releasing its roadmap for the final season of Vanguard. Despite the current state of Vanguard and Warzone feeling very much like the waiting room for Modern Warfare II, there are still multiple new maps coming for Vanguard, in addition to several new weapons, characters, and game modes. In comparison, Battlefield’s content update makes it feel like the game that’s waiting for the next game in the series to come out and not one trying to win its players back.

Season one of Battlefield 2042 is set to wrap up on Sept. 1, with season two scheduled for release sometime after the conclusion of season one.