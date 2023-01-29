Battlefield 2042 is still alive as it prepares for big 3.2 update this week

Battlefield 2042 might be far from the image fans had for the game, but DICE continues to try to improve the game for a brighter future. After receiving its first update of 2023 in early January, the developer is gearing up for another one that looks bigger and more impactful.

The upcoming 3.2 update looks to redefine the Specialist system. Its current iteration has been a hot topic of debate within the Battlefield 2042 community, and DICE will finally take the necessary steps to make it more similar to the franchise’s previous versions.

The class system’s return will re-introduce the Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon classes to the game. The old system will look to re-balance and shape the current metagame of Battlefield 2042, and players will still be able to customize the existing classes with various equipment.

While the class change already stole the spotlight for patch 3.2, other significant updates will go live alongside it. From another rework for the Breakaway map to more choices in the weapon arsenal, the 3.2 update also serves as a statement from DICE.

Despite taking their sweet time, the developers have been showing their dedication to doing right by the players. Implementing changes that the community has discussed alongside planning for more major updates in 2023 helped DICE turn the tide in terms of community support.

If you’re curious about all the changes that will arrive at Battlefield 2042 with patch 3.2, you can check out DICE’s patch notes blog, which goes over all the upcoming content in the most detailed way possible.