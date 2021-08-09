Back 4 Blood records 98,024 concurrent players on Steam during early access

Left 4 Dead’s spiritual successor Back 4 Blood launched its early access beta late last week and over the weekend the game recorded almost 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

The game developed by Turtle Rock Studios gives players the opportunity to take on hordes of zombie foes as a team much like Left 4 Dead made a name for back in the day. With the high anticipation and Twitch drop initiative, players were eager to test Back 4 Blood out during its early access phase, and according to SteamDB it would seem plenty of people did.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, Back 4 Blood recorded 98,024 playing the game simultaneously on Steam. This number, already impressive, doesn’t account for the players who received access to the beta on Xbox or PlayStation console which likely would have made this number substantially higher.

The numbers Back 4 Blood recorded were enough to put the game inside the top 10 most played Steam games for the day beating out Steam hits like Warframe and Team Fortress 2 that consistently perform well.

With its early access rollout concluding this morning Back 4 Blood is set to enter an open beta phase on Aug. 12 which will see all players given the opportunity to try the game out. This will likely see this weekend’s impressive number beat.

The open beta phase will run from Aug. 12 until Monday Aug. 16 so if you plan to try Back 4 Blood before its launch on Oct. 12 then this will be your best chance to do so.