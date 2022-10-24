Australian devs taking on battle royale big dogs with World Boss, and they want to hear player voices

Is this the new boss of the FPS world?

World Boss is the newest FPS shooter taking on the big dogs like VALORANT and Fortnite in the gaming scene. The free-for-all shooter sees players take on one another to reach the top of the leaderboard, crowing them as the “World Boss.”

PlaySide, the World Boss developers, has created a free-to-play, casual title that adds mechanics from various games while separating itself from the industry leaders to provide an enjoyable and in-depth experience.

Dot Esports sat down with some of the PlaySide team, Steven Yeakey, Bobby Leaver, and Natasha Roberts, to discuss some of their inspiration and what they plan on focusing on to separate themselves from other video games.

Like Fortnite and Warzone, but ‘all-new’

The developers have steered away from the typical progression in typical AAA titles. Yeakey explained, “We wanted to introduce some of the like, the IO-like game structure, and some of that roguelike progression that we think…it could be a bit of a risk, but that’s a risk we wanted to take to bring something new to play.”

He later added that “increasing in power, as you defeat everyone else in the lobby” allows a lot more creativity in playstyle, especially when it’s spliced with “a bit of RNG.”

FPS history has provided a blueprint for PlaySide, and they’re aware of how to effectively use this. “We have decades of first-person shooter like you know, history to draw inspiration from,” Leaver said.

“I would say, it’s disingenuous to say we didn’t draw inspiration from other titles out there, but we’re really proud of what we’ve made here.”

World Boss devs want loud player voices

One of the most important things for PlaySide is to keep giving their players a voice. They want to maintain a strong stream of communication with their players. “It’s more about learning more about what the community wants and what the players are really looking for.”

“I think that’s definitely the way to stand out,” Leaver added.

Image via PlaySide

PlaySide has made communication effective and enjoyable by creating discord servers where players can join and voice their opinions, talk about what they love about the game, and just meet the developers.

They’ve focused on “keeping that line of communication open and centralized”, adding that “it’s been absolutely fantastic for us, you know, we love being able to engage in conversation directly with people.”

Discord isn’t the final destination for the team, with them sharing that eventually, they’ll “branch out to other platforms, obviously, Twitter and Instagram.”

Playtest for World Boss adds to PlaySide hopes

World Boss’ playtest “solidified” some of the reasons why they’re making the game, to begin with.

“Things around communication and players understanding the game is something that I’ve always wanted to improve on. But I think (the playtest) kind of solidified a lot of our ideas of, you know, what we think the game is, the motivations behind it, and kind of where we want to take it as well in the future.” Leaver said.

We’ll have to wait and see if World Boss can contend with some of the heavy hitters that have dominated the scene for the last few years. With communication being at the forefront of their minds, there’s a chance that it could make waves.

The Australian-developed title is available on Steam right now.