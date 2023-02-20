Atomic Heart leaks online less than 24 hours before release

Atomic Heart is on the brink of release, and ahead of its debut a developer’s biggest nightmare has unfolded: the title has been leaked and torrented thousands of times a full 24 hours before it’s meant to hit shelves.

According to, Sergey Mohova, a game designer who shared the news, the title has been torrented by “23,000” users already. At the time of publication, that number is climbing fast too.

The BioShock-style title was set for a Feb. 21 release date and was counting down the hours before it landed in steam libraries across the globe ahead of the leak.

The title’s been spread across several platforms. The GamingLeaksAndRumors Reddit forum saw one of the first leaks, but it was taken down within hours of being posted. Unfortunately, the leak was a developer build. This means there’s more gameplay than intended on the leaked title. A developer build could have several elements that have been removed or changed to improve the gameplay, or they could just be bug-ridden.

Essentially, gamers who torrent the title will be experiencing an early version.

Image via Mundfish

For those of you unfamiliar with Atomic Heart, the first-person shooter title is set to throw players into a robotic warzone, where gamers will then have to tackle dangerous robots and traverse a wide and detailed post-apocalyptic landscape.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a copy legally when it releases properly, you can buy it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.