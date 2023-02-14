Atomic Heart dev’s heartwarming feat for Ukrainian relief brings community together on Valentine’s Day

Atomic Hearts has had a weird marketing run leading up to its first scheduled release period back in 2022. With the release date of just under a week on Feb. 20, more news is coming out about the game, including from those who worked on it. Legendary gaming composer Mick Gordon recently took to Twitter to post a statement about Atomic Heart, which features heavy Russian themes.

In the statement, Gordon said that he is proud of the work that he did with Mundfishm which allowed him to be creative. He said that he supports the Ukrainian people and stands against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.

“I’m eager to see and hear my musical contributions come to life in the final game when Atomic Heart releases later this month,” Gordon said.

My musical contribution to #AtomicHeart will also support a greater cause. I've donated my fee to @RedCrossAU’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

If you're able to, please consider donating.

Together we can make a difference. #SupportUkraine pic.twitter.com/ADVZiWafw8 — Mick Gordon (@Mick_Gordon) February 14, 2023

In the final paragraph of the statement, Gordon said that he is “proud to donate my fee from the game to the Australian Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal.”

He said that he thinks it’s important to donate to “pro-peace organisations” that will help the people in the country who need it. His decision to provide his salary to the relief efforts is a good statement about Russia ahead of Atomic Heart‘s release.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine turned into a war that has been going on for nearly a year. When the game releases, it will be even closer to a year since Putin began his assault on eastern Europe. This will likely be on a lot of players’ minds as they venture through the dystopian world where the Soviet Union had managed to dominate. The timing of this title is unfortunate, to say the least.

The game releases in under a week, with many players eager to see if it can live up to the impressive visuals shown in the trailers.