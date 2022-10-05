ATLUS aims to take your heart with a new Persona 5 tabletop card game

Players won't have to wait long to see the thieves in a new light.

In a new partnership with Pandasaurus Games, ATLUS, the developer behind the critically acclaimed Persona series, is putting players in control of the Phantom Thieves in a whole new way as it enters the card game market.

Instead of taking the collectible card game route, ATLUS and Pandasaurus, a publisher known for board games like Machi Koro and Dinosaur Island, are going to bring a new tabletop game based on Persona 5 Royal to the market on Oct. 21, 2023.

Image via ATLUS

The game will be designed by board game legend Emerson Matsuuchi, known for designing games like Century and Foundations of Rome, with the designer teasing that it will see players “take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game.”

Pandasarus also noted that the Palaces, Velvet Room, and other key locations from Persona 5 will be featured in the game in some fashion. No details beyond that were shared, but with Matsuuchi holding the reins, it is sure to implement plenty of strategic elements found in other projects of his like Specter Ops to truly bring the Phantom Thieves into the world of tabletop.

That Oct. 21, 2023 release date holds some special meaning to Persona 5, too. It means the card game will launch exactly one year after the game receives its newest port to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Oct. 21 this year.

More details about the card game itself will be shared in the near future.