Armored Core 6’s premium edition will cost you more than a PS5

If you’re a hardcore Armored Core fan, then prepare for big spending in the nearby future since the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon premium edition is extremely expensive, to say the least.

The game has four different editions available for you to purchase, which were revealed on April 27, as reported by Gamespot. The most expensive one, the premium edition, costs $450, which is more than a digital PlayStation 5, which is currently obtainable for around $399.

Nevertheless, if you’re a fan of the returning Armored Core franchise, the premium edition is something you probably don’t want to miss. It contains a 19 cm Armored Core figurine that can be stored in a Garage, both exclusive only to this premium edition.

Other items included in the premium edition are a steel book, art book, digital soundtrack, pin badges, and stickers, alongside the base game, naturally. The second-most-expensive package is the Collector’s Edition. That has everything the premium one does, besides the garage, and it costs nearly 50 percent less, $230. That garage better have an automatic door and built-in car-wash for that price.

Related: Armored Core 6’s new trailer gives fans a release date and shows off frenetic gameplay

The Armored Core series is making a big comeback to the gaming scene after more than 10 years since the fifth entry was released in 2012. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was officially announced at The Game Awards 2022, and April 27’s trailer revealed an August 25 release date. So, the title is just a few months away, and as always, many are eager to see what FromSoftware has in store for us.