Armored Core 6, Elden Ring hype finally drags a FromSoftware masterpiece over massive milestone

Nearly four years after its launch, FromSoftware’s shinobi action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has crossed the 10 million copy threshold.

FromSoftware today confirmed its game had hit the massive milestone, thanking all those who purchased and played it. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was released in 2019 and won that year’s Game of the Year at the Game Awards.

Sekiro was universally praised and critically acclaimed at launch. The game featured fast, precise, and exceedingly difficult but fair gameplay. Its combat was vastly different from previous FromSoftware titles, focusing more on direct confrontation rather than the good old roll spam. It also cemented director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s position as one of the leading designers of our time.

It was FromSoftware’s first Game Awards GOTY, though certainly not the last, as the Japanese devs got another for their smash Soulslike hit Elden Ring just last year.

Compared to Sekiro‘s four-year journey to over 10 million copies sold, the company’s next Soulslike RPG managed to do so in a single week. It quickly became the company’s most significant release to date and is sure to have impacted Sekiro‘s sales.

Adding to the never-ending hype surrounding FromSoftware’s games is Armored Core 6, released in August of this year. AC6 was directed by Sekiro‘s lead game designer, Masaru Yamamura, and similarities between the two are evident through certain gameplay aspects, such as the posture bar and heavy focus on direct combat.

It was also FromSoftware’s second-biggest launch to date, and its impact cannot go unstressed.

Both Elden Ring and AC6‘s popularity has spilled over to the rest of FromSoft’s repertoire. The Game Awards are still a couple of months away, and it remains to be seen if the company’s consistency can also transfer to the awards scene with a third GOTY in a row.

Whatever the case, one thing is certain: FromSoftware just can’t seem to miss, and we cannot wait to see what else they might be bringing to the table.

