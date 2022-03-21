Another Witcher 3 secret has been found years after release

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has made a name for itself as one of the most detailed games to have ever been made. The developers from CD Projekt Red stacked the title with multiple easter eggs. Some of them, as expected, have taken a long time and a lot of effort to discover.

The game was released in 2015 and, seven years later, people are still unraveling new secrets. Today, a YouTube named xLetalis found another easter egg, one that requires players to wait seven in-game years to uncover.

This easter egg concerns Vivienne, a character that can be found in the Blood and Wine expansion. Geralt, The Witcher 3‘s main protagonist, finds out that she has been cursed with something that has turned her into a bird. Players may offer to lift the curse through a ritual, however, this results in Vivienne living only as long as birds can live.

After the curse is lifted, nothing happens to Vivienne, and in most cases, players just continued their adventure in the world. Vivienne herself travels to Skellige, where she can be met throughout the rest of the game. Although, it turns out that if a player waits seven in-game years (over 2,500 in-game days) Vivienne can be found dead in her room in Skellige.

While dead, Geralt can still interact with Vivienne. This, though, appears to be a bug. After unraveling the secret, xLetalis reached took it to Twitter with his discovery. CD Projekt Red developers Philipp Weber and Paweł Sasko confirmed that it was indeed a hidden easter egg.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game that brought the Polish game developers fame and made them well-known around the world. On Metacritic, the PC version of the game has a 93 metascore out of 32 critic reviews.