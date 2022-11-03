All Sims 5 Leaks (so far)

Pirates have allegedly already hacked into EA’s upcoming title, The Sims 5. The group of hackers claim they were able to access the game’s early state through generating accessing tokens. Though The Sims 5 may still be a ways out for future players, given that it has no official release date, these unnamed pirates have already begun leaking content from the game still in development.

According to the hackers, gaining access to the unreleased title was easy due to the fact that it was unencrypted and runs on the Unreal Engine 5. It has not been confirmed that the hackers actually attained access to the title, though leaked screenshots certainly give credence to their claims.

This is everything we know about The Sims 5 from recent leaks.

The Sims 5 could come to mobile

Despite being one of EA’s long-standing and most successful franchises, The Sims has never before seen a mobile port. However, pirates who gained early access to The Sims 5 released screenshots that could point to the series’ first mobile installment.

This leak comes soon after another EA title, Skate, was also given a mobile port. According to GamingonPhone, the supposed mobile version of The Sims 5 will not simply be a cloud version of the full game, but an actual release in itself. Along with a possible mobile release, The Sims 5 is expected to release across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

With no release date yet announced and the title still in the throws of development alongside pirate attacks, fans may have to wait for some time before being able to play The Sims 5. Almost eight years since The Sims 4 has been released, the next addition to the long-running series is highly anticipated among avid Sims players. For now, prospective players will need to keep their eyes on potential future leaks.