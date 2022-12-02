The Callisto Protocol is the latest action horror adventure that traps players in a new location, forced to fight against the threat of the Biophage. To defeat such a strong enemy, however, players will need to make sure that their weapons are the strongest by upgrading them. Throughout the game, players will use Reforge machines to fix and upgrade different weapons.

To afford these upgrades, you’ll need to make sure that you’re properly searching each area of the map to find the Callisto Credits. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the Reforge upgrades and their costs in The Callisto Protocol.

All Reforge upgrades and costs in The Callisto Protocol

There are a total of seven different weapons located around Black Iron prison that players will find over the course of the game. Some will be given by allies, but others will be found as schematics that players will need to buy with Callisto Credits.

Callisto Credits are the game’s currency, found by smashing Biophage, in the game’s environment, and by selling technology components at the Reforge. The fastest way to earn Credits is to search each area for better components before selling them at the nearest Reforge. Some of the most advanced components go for up to 1,000 Callisto Credits.

Here are all the weapon upgrades and consumable prices located at the Reforge in The Callisto Protocol:

Stun Baton

Tier one Riot Control Swing : 300 Callisto Credits Blocking Counter Attack : 300 Callisto Credits Increased Velocity Allow Sheath : 300 Callisto Credits

Tier two Damage Upgrade Level One : 900 Callisto Credits Blocking Protection : 900 Callisto Credits Block Break : 900 Callisto Credits

Tier three Damage Upgrade Level Two : 2,700 Callisto Credits Blocking Feedback Damage : 2,700 Callisto Credits Targeting Module Upgrade : 2,700 Callisto Credits



BI-55 Pistol “Hand Cannon”

Tier one Stability Upgrade : 200 Callisto Credits High Capacity Magazine Upgrade : 200 Callisto Credits

Tier two Magnum Rounds Damage Upgrade : 600 Callisto Credits

Tier three TK23 “Boom Bullets” : 1,800 Callisto Credits



GRP Glove

Tier one GRP Recharge Speed Upgrade – Small : 300 Callisto Credits Energy Upgrade – Small : 300 Callisto Credits GRP Velocity Upgrade – Small : 300 Callisto Credits

Tier two GRP Recharge Speed Upgrade – Medium: 900 Callisto Credits Energy Upgrade – Medium : 900 Callisto Credits GRP Velocity Upgrade – Medium : 900 Callisto Credits

Tier three GRP Recharge Speed Upgrade – Max : 2,700 Callisto Credits Energy Upgrade – Max : 2,700 Callisto Credits GRP Velocity Upgrade – Max: 2,700 Callisto Credits



TK4 Riot Shotgun

Tier one Magnum Rounds Damage: 300 Callisto Credits Stability Upgrade : 300 Callisto Credits

Tier two High Capacity Magazine : 900 Callisto Credits

Tier three Explosive Rounds Upgrade : 2,700 Callisto Credits



Skunkworks Shotgun

Tier one Magnum Rounds Damage : 300 Callisto Credits

Tier two Stability Upgrade : 1,200 Callisto Credits Magnum Rounds Damage Upgrade : 1,200 Callisto Credits

Tier three Swarming Rounds : 2,700 Callisto Credits



UJC Special Ops “Tactical Pistol”

Tier one Magnum Rounds Damage Upgrade : 300 Callisto Credits

Tier two High Capacity Magazine Upgrade : 900 Callisto Credits Stability Upgrade : 900 Callisto Credits

Tier three TK33 “Burst Mode” : 3,600 Callisto Credits



UJC Special Ops Assault Rifle

Tier one High Capacity Magazine Upgrade : 500 Callisto Credits

Tier two Magnum Rounds Damage Upgrade : 1,500 Callisto Credits

Tier three Stability Upgrade : 4,500 Callisto Credits TK63 “Homing Rounds” : 4,500 Callisto Credits



Ammo

Hand Cannon : 120 Callisto Credits

: 120 Callisto Credits Skunk Gun: 70 Callisto Credits

70 Callisto Credits Riot Gun : 140 Callisto Credits

: 140 Callisto Credits Tactical Pistol : 150 Callisto Credits

: 150 Callisto Credits Assault Rifle: 140 Callisto Credits

Health