All pre-load and launch dates for Disney Dreamlight Valley by region

Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming just after the Labor Day holiday, and players are chomping at the bit to live their Disney lives through the game.

Dreamlight Valley releases on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 6 and today, the developers have released new information about when players can pre-load and play the game. For most, they’ll be able to play the game when they wake up in the morning on Sept. 6.

The game will be free-to-play when it officially releases, but the Sept. 6 launch date is the early access release, and players who want to get their hands on the game during early access will need to purchase a Founder’s Pack, or have Xbox Game Pass. Founder’s Packs can be purchased on a player’s platform of choice, and there are three different tiers of them.

The Standard Edition costs $29.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $49.99, and the Ultimate Edition costs $69.99. Each of the Founder’s Packs comes with different things, including cosmetics, decorations, design motifs, and Moonstones, which is the in-game currency. More information about Founder’s Packs can be found on the Dreamlight Valley website.

Not all platforms are able to be pre-loaded or pre-ordered. The Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch all have pre-orders open now, and some of those pre-orders are able to be pre-loaded as well.

Here are all of the release times and pre-load times for Dreamlight Valley broken down by region. All times are for Sept. 6.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley launch times

The Americas – 6am PT/8am CT/9am ET

Europe and Middle East – 1pm UTC/3pm CEST

Asia and Oceania – 11pm AEST

All available pre-load times for Disney Dreamlight Valley