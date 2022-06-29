All playable characters in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario is returning to the Rabbids universe this fall, and this time, he’s going up against Cursa and her evil army of minions to save the galaxy. But he’s not taking on the threat alone. He’s getting the band back together—the band of his Rabbid friends, that is.

In Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, players will strategically put together teams of heroes to take on foes as they make their way through the Rabbids world to save the Sparks. All of the characters from the first game in the franchise, Kingdom Battle, are returning for this new adventure, but there are a few new faces joining the fray as well.

Each playable character will have their own playstyle, and players will need to pick which characters to put on their fighting roster at the start of each battle. Based on the layout of the battlefield, the types of enemies you’re facing, and the number of turns you have, you may opt for certain characters over others. Similarly, players will need to consider the weapons and abilities of each hero they add to their roster for each battlefield, since some will synergize better with others.

“Each hero truly follows a unique archetype in battle that you can use at your advantage,” said Davide Soliani, the game’s creative director. “For instance, Luigi’s sharpshooter skills allow him to hit harder the father away he is from his opponent. We can’t wait for you to explore all their unique abilities.”

Here are all the playable characters in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Rabbid Mario

Rabbid Luigi

Rabbid Peach

Rabbid Rosalina

Edge

Bowser

All the new characters in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Although information about each character’s full list of abilities and weapon upgrades still have yet to be announced, fans of the Mario + Rabbids franchise got a glimpse of what each new hero will offer when the game releases this fall during today’s showcase.

Rabbid Rosalina, the first new character joining Mario and the original Rabbids cast on their adventures, is described as an “ever-jaded Rabbid” who is a stark change from the original Mario character she’s based on, Rosalina. Her weapon of choice is a patchwork Luma pull-string doll that fires a cannon when its string is pulled.

The second newest character, Edge, is a “mysterious new Rabbid with a sword” who sports gothic attire, heavy eye makeup, and black and neon green hair. She carries a giant metal sword as her weapon of choice, which means she’s more than likely joining players’ teams as a close-range melee character.

Anyone familiar with the Mario universe will surely recognize the third and final new character allying with Mario in Sparks of Hope. Instead of trying to thwart Mario as he attempts to stamp out evil, Bowser will be teaming up with our protagonist to fight Cursa. The supervillain-turned-ally is described as a “heavy hitter,” which seems an apt depiction based on the giant cannon he lugs around on his shoulder.

Players will get to try out each character’s playstyle when Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releases on Oct. 20.