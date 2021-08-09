All playable characters in Back 4 Blood

The zombie survival genre is back with Turtle Rock Studios’ upcoming title Back 4 Blood, which allows groups of four players to test their skill against hordes of zombies.

After months of anticipation Back 4 Blood entered its open beta phase last week where players who earned an invite either by pre-ordering the game or receiving a drop on Twitch were able to try it out for themselves. This provided an opportunity to learn more about the game, its story, and characters.

Right now there are eight playable characters or, as they’re referred to in-game, cleaners to choose from when heading out of missions in Back 4 Blood, with each boasting their own unique perks and personality.

All cleaners in Back 4 Blood

Walker

Precision kills increase Walker’s accuracy

Walker deals more damage than other cleaners

Having Walker on the team will boost the overall health of all members

Doc

More efficient heals

Heals the health of those teammates who lack healing items

Provides Team Trauma Resistance

Hoffman

Increases the rate of spawns when killing enemies

Hoffman has an extra offense item slot available

With Hoffman on the team, all members will have additional ammo capacity

Holly

Killing enemies will recover Holly’s stamina at a rapid rate

Of all the cleaners, Holly boasts the highest damage resistance

Having Holly on the team will increase the stamina of all team members

Mom

Mom can instantly revive fallen teammates

Mom boasts a bonus support inventory spot

When Mom is on the team, all members will start with one extra life

Karlee

Karlee boasts an extra quick slot in her inventory

Karlee has the ability to sense hazards

When part of a team, Karlee provides a team use speed bonus

Evangelo

Evangelo has the ability to break out of grabs

Increased stamina regeneration

Having Evangelo on the team will increase all players movement speed

Jim

