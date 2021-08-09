All playable characters in Back 4 Blood

The zombie survival genre is back with Turtle Rock Studios’ upcoming title Back 4 Blood, which allows groups of four players to test their skill against hordes of zombies.
After months of anticipation Back 4 Blood entered its open beta phase last week where players who earned an invite either by pre-ordering the game or receiving a drop on Twitch were able to try it out for themselves. This provided an opportunity to learn more about the game, its story, and characters.
Right now there are eight playable characters or, as they’re referred to in-game, cleaners to choose from when heading out of missions in Back 4 Blood, with each boasting their own unique perks and personality.
All cleaners in Back 4 Blood
Walker
- Precision kills increase Walker’s accuracy
- Walker deals more damage than other cleaners
- Having Walker on the team will boost the overall health of all members
Doc
- More efficient heals
- Heals the health of those teammates who lack healing items
- Provides Team Trauma Resistance
Hoffman
- Increases the rate of spawns when killing enemies
- Hoffman has an extra offense item slot available
- With Hoffman on the team, all members will have additional ammo capacity
Holly
- Killing enemies will recover Holly’s stamina at a rapid rate
- Of all the cleaners, Holly boasts the highest damage resistance
- Having Holly on the team will increase the stamina of all team members
Mom
- Mom can instantly revive fallen teammates
- Mom boasts a bonus support inventory spot
- When Mom is on the team, all members will start with one extra life
Karlee
- Karlee boasts an extra quick slot in her inventory
- Karlee has the ability to sense hazards
- When part of a team, Karlee provides a team use speed bonus
Evangelo
- Evangelo has the ability to break out of grabs
- Increased stamina regeneration
- Having Evangelo on the team will increase all players movement speed
Jim
- Precision kills will grant Jim increased damage
- Gains a bonus on ADS speed
- When Jim is on the team all players will deal increased damage to enemy weak spots